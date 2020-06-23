Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 16:05 Hits: 1

Partisan tensions over coronavirus aid and police brutality now threaten to derail the Senate appropriations process, while the House Appropriations Committee prepares for an extremely busy July. David Lerman and Jennifer Shutt discuss what’s changed during the last week and how it’ll impact the appropriations process for months to come.

Show Notes:

The post Breakdown in the Senate appropriations process appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/breakdown-in-the-senate-appropriations-process/