Breakdown in the Senate appropriations process

Partisan tensions over coronavirus aid and police brutality now threaten to derail the Senate appropriations process, while the House Appropriations Committee prepares for an extremely busy July. David Lerman and Jennifer Shutt discuss what’s changed during the last week and how it’ll impact the appropriations process for months to come.

Show Notes:

