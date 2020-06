Articles

Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said Tuesday that Democratic leaders have considered making masks a requirement for lawmakers on the House floor during the coronavirus pandemic as they are now during committee meetings."The answer is yes,...

