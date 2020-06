Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 16:22 Hits: 8

Anthony Fauci, the administration's top infectious disease doctor, told a House panel on Tuesday that the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been a "mixed bag," adding that a new increase in cases is "d...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/504087-fauci-country-seeing-disturbing-new-urge-of-infections