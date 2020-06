Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 22:02 Hits: 2

The New York Police Department (NYPD) commissioner on Monday defended the officers who drove into anti-policy brutality protesters late last month, saying they did not violate the department's use-of-force policy....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/503967-nypd-commissioner-officers-who-drove-into-protesters-did-not-violate-use