Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 13:57 Hits: 8

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump Republican super PAC, slammed President Trump in a new ad on Tuesday after he quipped that he encouraged administration officials to slow down coronavirus testing and blamed itĀ for increased cases in the U.S...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/504038-lincoln-project-hits-trump-on-testing-confession