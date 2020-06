Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 14:32 Hits: 9

President Trump said Tuesday that he doesn't "kid" when asked whether he was joking when he said at a campaign rally that he asked aides to slow down coronavirus testing."I don't kid," Trump said when asked whether...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/504060-trump-i-dont-kid-on-coronavirus-testing