Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 22 June 2020

House Democratic chairs on the Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees on Monday called for testimony from senior State Department officials as part of their probe into the ousting of the agency’s independent watchdog last month.The Democratic...

