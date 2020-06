Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 23:53 Hits: 2

More than 100 House Republicans voiced their support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to move forward with annexing portions of the West Bank. A letter signed by 109 GOP lawmakers said they believe “Israel...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/503990-gop-lawmakers-voice-support-for-israeli-plan-to-annex-areas-in-west-bank