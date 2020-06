Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 23:35 Hits: 8

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Monday that the order President Trump signed earlierĀ in the day suspending certain temporary work visas through the end of the year will have a "chilling effect" on the nation's eco...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/503985-graham-trump-visa-order-will-have-a-chilling-effect-on-our-economic-recovery