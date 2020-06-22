Top Pompeo aide to testify about firing of State Dept. watchdog

Articles

A top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has agreed to testify to lawmakers next week about his role in the abrupt removal of former State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, the House Foreign Affairs Committee announced Monday.

Brian Bulatao, the undersecretary of State for management, has emerged as a central figure in Linick’s ouster, which came as the watchdog was leading multiple investigations into Pompeo’s conduct. Linick told lawmakers that Bulatao —a longtime colleague and confidant of Pompeo’s since their days at West Point — had at times tried to “bully” him about the investigations, particularly a sensitive probe about Pompeo’s role in an arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

Linick was also investigating Pompeo and his wife’s use of government resources for personal errands.

State Department aides have pushed back on suggestions that Pompeo or Bulatao acted improperly, alleging that Linick himself was the one acting improperly. Pompeo recently told reporters Linick was a “bad actor” in the department and wasn’t adequately fulfilling the role of inspector general.

State Department officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Bulatao‘s planned appearance before the House committee.

That appearance, which a committee aide said had been confirmed, will be in a public session of the committee, a high-profile moment as Democrats seek to investigate President Donald Trump’s concerted effort to push back on the independence of inspectors general tasked with rooting out waste and misconduct inside the federal government. Trump told Congress he removed Linick because of a loss of confidence in the watchdog, but he later told reporters that he ousted Linick at the request of Pompeo and knew little about his work.

Bulatao’s planned appearance marks a shift: Senior State Department officials refused to cooperate with House investigators during last year’s impeachment investigation, ignoring subpoenas for documents and testimony from central figures in the probe, including another close Pompeo confidant, State Department counsel Ulrich Brechbuhl.

The strained relationship between Linick and Bulatao is at the heart of the committee’s investigation. Bulatao told the committee that Linick botched an investigation into his own office’s handling of a sensitive report about political retaliation inside the State Department, which leaked to the media ahead of its release. Linick was cleared in that probe by Pentagon watchdog Glenn Fine, whom Linick had asked to conduct the review.

Linick told lawmakers he faced pressure to stop looking into the Saudi arms sale, which Pompeo allies said was a policy dispute rather than a question of management. Linick said his response was that he was investigating the implementation of the policy, which is within the inspector general’s scope. Linick also emphasized that Bulatao was among a small inner circle of Pompeo aides who was informed of his ongoing probe of Pompeo’s use of government resources.



