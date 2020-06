Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 16:42 Hits: 1

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday said it was "appalling" for President Trump to hold off on sanctions against Chinese officials involved with detention camps for Uighur Muslims out of concern it would jeopardize a U.S.-China trade deal.Her&...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/503886-pelosi-appalling-for-trump-to-delay-chinese-sanctions-over-uighur-detention