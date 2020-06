Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 19:11 Hits: 5

A top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will testify before House lawmakers next week about the ousting of the State Department’s inspector general, a top Democrat announced Monday.Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Foreign...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/503920-pompeo-aide-set-to-testify-on-ouster-of-agency-watchdog