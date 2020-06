Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 18:09 Hits: 11

President Trump's rally in Tulsa generated the largest Saturday audience in Fox News Channel's 24-year history in delivering 7.7 million viewers, according to the early Nielsen data.The rally, which began shortly a...

