Virginia GOP taps Marine veteran to take on Rep. Jennifer Wexton

Marine veteran Aliscia Andrews won the GOP nomination Saturday to take on Rep. Jennifer Wexton in Virginia’s suburban 10th District.

Andrews was chosen over three opponents at a 10th District GOP convention. The party did not release results.

“This Marine is ready to take the fight to @JenniferWexton,” Andrews wrote on her Facebook page Saturday night. “On to November!”

The GOP has struggled to increase the number of women in its ranks. Andrews says in her campaign biography that she is used to working in male-dominated environments. As an example, she cites the experience working “exhausting shifts daily to provide analytical support to her installation when Osama Bin Laden,” then going through 58 hours of labor with the birth of her first son two days later.

Her campaign website said she supports efforts by Virginia counties to become “Second Amendment sanctuaries” and would “never vote to infringe on our God-given right” to bear arms. She also said she opposes abortion and believes life begins at conception.

Other candidates seeking the nomination were Rob Jones, a military veteran who lost both his legs in Afghanistan; Army veteran Jeff Dove, who told the Winchester Star he is often asked how he became a conservative as an African American; and Matt Truong, a businessman who immigrated with his family from Vietnam in the 1980s.

The district, which stretches from McLean in the Washington suburbs to the Shenandoah Valley, is one of three that Democrats flipped in Virginia in 2018. Wexton, a former prosecutor and state senator, is unopposed in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. She won her first term by defeating GOP Rep. Barbara Comstock by 12 points in 2018.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the 2020 race Solid Democratic.

Jones had used a video to launch his campaign that branded Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and then-House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows as “extremists” along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats. He has said he didn’t vote for President Donald Trump in 2016.

