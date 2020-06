Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 02:31 Hits: 12

Former national security adviser John Bolton defended his decision not to testify in the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump, telling ABC’s Martha Raddatz that his testimony would not have made a difference in the outcome.“I don't think...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/503827-bolton-defends-not-testifying-i-dont-think-it-would-have-made-a