Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 15:04 Hits: 11

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf defended President Trump's tweet saying former White House national security adviser John Bolton would "have bombs dropped on him" in the legal battle over his memoir, saying t...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/503782-wolf-trump-bombs-tweet-about-bolton-was-from-a-humor-standpoint