Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 12:58 Hits: 6

President Trump's reelection campaign said late Saturday that his rally in Tulsa, Okla., his first since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, attracted 4 million viewers online."President Trump's rally in Tul...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/503768-trump-campaign-touts-4m-online-viewers-for-tulsa-rally