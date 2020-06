Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 19:31 Hits: 2

The release of former National Security Advisor John Bolton's memoir and police reform legislation moving through Congress is expected to dominate the Sunday show circuit this weekend.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/503730-sunday-shows-preview-bolton-delivers-bombshell-while-us-tackles