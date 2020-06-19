The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Future Of: Public transit

In this new, occasional series, “The Future Of,” CQ Roll Call brings you a podcast that reimagines how policies will change because of COVID-19. In this episode, we explore the future of public transportation with Sam Zimbabwe, the director of Seattle’s Department of Transportation. Jessica Wehrman tops off the podcast with a look at how the coronavirus is affecting the upcoming spending bill on transportation.

