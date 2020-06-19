Photos of the week ending June 19, 2020

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 13:25 Hits: 2

CQ Roll Call photojournalists spent the week covering a drive-thru Republican convention in Virginia, the push to make the District of Columbia the nation’s 51st state and the Supreme Court’s decision on “Dreamers,” in addition to the usual day-to-day happenings in the Capitol.

Loading the player... var playerInstance_5575661 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-5575661" ); playerInstance_5575661.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/Vs7qDK9K", }) var playerInstance_5575661 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-5575661" ); playerInstance_5575661.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/Vs7qDK9K", })

People wait in line Monday for walk-up COVID-19 testing outside the National Building Museum in Washington. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)A National Park Service worker uses a power washer Monday to remove graffiti on the base of the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square, following protests against police brutality and racial injustice. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser hands House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer a 51-star flag Tuesday during a news conference in the Capitol on statehood for the District of Columbia. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, left, speaks to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker during a hearing on police use of force and community relations. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Marco Rubio of Florida talk Wednesday after the chamber passed a public lands package. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Jim Risch listens during a hearing Thursday on global preparedness, prevention and response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer greets DACA supporters outside the Supreme Court on Thursday, after the justices rejected the Trump administration’s push to end the Obama-era program that gives nearly 700,000 “Dreamers” the ability to work and avoid deportation. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)A reporter practicing social distancing waits Thursday for Senate Minority Whip Richard J. Durbin to arrive for a pen-and-pad briefing in the Senate Press Gallery. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Massachusetts Rep. Richard E. Neal participates in a news conference Thursday to unveil Democrats’ massive infrastructure package. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

The post Photos of the week ending June 19, 2020 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/06/19/photos-of-the-week-ending-june-19-2020/