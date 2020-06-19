Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 14:08 Hits: 3

“By the time I’m finished, you will be clear that we’re not ‘good friends.’”

And just like that, Rep. Cedric L. Richmond defied the one remaining illusion of bipartisanship left at the Capitol. They’re not all “good friends.”

From misgendering colleagues to accidentally unmuting comments, Congress didn’t have its greatest display of friendship this week.

[ Also watch: Showing off wildlife photos, Smokey Bear and the Banana Stand ]

The post Is the gentleman across the aisle really my good friend? — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/06/19/is-the-gentleman-across-the-aisle-really-my-good-friend-congressional-hits-and-misses/