The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Is the gentleman across the aisle really my good friend? — Congressional Hits and Misses

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 3

“By the time I’m finished, you will be clear that we’re not ‘good friends.’”

And just like that, Rep. Cedric L. Richmond defied the one remaining illusion of bipartisanship left at the Capitol. They’re not all “good friends.”

From misgendering colleagues to accidentally unmuting comments, Congress didn’t have its greatest display of friendship this week.

[ Also watch: Showing off wildlife photos, Smokey Bear and the Banana Stand ]

The post Is the gentleman across the aisle really my good friend? — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/06/19/is-the-gentleman-across-the-aisle-really-my-good-friend-congressional-hits-and-misses/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version