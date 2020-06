Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 03:55 Hits: 13

Protestors in Washington, D.C. toppled and burned a statue of Confederate Gen. Albert Pike late Friday on the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/503683-protesters-tear-down-burn-statue-of-confederate-general-in-dc