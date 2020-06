Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 20:53 Hits: 13

New York congressional candidate Jamaal Bowman's campaign announced on Friday the candidate raised $2 million ahead of Tuesday's Democratic primary against longtime incumbent Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.). Bowman's campaign also revealed he...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/503634-jamaal-bowman-raises-2-million-launches-350000-ad-buy-ahead-new-york