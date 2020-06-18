The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

‘There are no degrees of separation’ — How the Charleston church shooting looms over the current racial justice debate

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 3

It’s been five years since the deadly, racist-motivated shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina But the scars are still present in the current debate over racial justice, Black Lives Matter and the legacy of white supremacist ideology.

CQ Roll Call columnist Mary C. Curtis talks to Political Theater about how the tragedy in Charleston still resonates as the United States grapples with its ugly history.

Show Notes:

The post ‘There are no degrees of separation’ — How the Charleston church shooting looms over the current racial justice debate appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/political-theater/there-are-no-degrees-of-separation-how-the-charleston-church-shooting-hangs-over-the-current-racial-justice-debate/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version