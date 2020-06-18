The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronavirus Special Report: Why contact tracing and masks matter

In this episode, we delve into health care policy and some of the methods that public health officials say can help contain the coronavirus from spreading further. We have two reports: one on contact tracing and the other on masks. We also take a look at how the coronavirus economy has drained Social Security and Medicare coffers.

