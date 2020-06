Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 18:11 Hits: 9

Facebook on Thursday took down Trump campaign ads against antifa that prominently featured a symbol used by Nazis to designate political prisoners, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to The Hill."We removed t...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/503421-facebook-takes-down-trump-ads-featuring-symbol-used-by-nazis-to-mark