Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 19:06 Hits: 4

A plan to oust senior officials in the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) was put on hold, the top House Democrat with oversight of foreign affairs said Wednesday, hours after warning that firings were imminent.Rep. Eliot Engel (N.Y.),...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/503225-house-democrat-says-planned-us-media-agency-firings-put-on-hold