Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 23:59 Hits: 6

House Democrats accused the Small Business Administration (SBA) of stonewalling the Government Accountability Office’s (GAO) attempts to oversee coronavirus relief aid including a lending program to assist businesses impacted by the pandemic. ...

