Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 01:09 Hits: 8

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday advanced historic legislation to reform police practices in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died while in police custody last month.The partisan 24-14 vote&...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/503318-house-panel-advances-police-reform-bill