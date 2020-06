Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 20:16 Hits: 3

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton claims in his forthcoming memoir that President Trump called journalists "scumbags" who should be "execute...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/503244-bolton-claims-trump-called-for-scumbag-journalists-to-be-executed