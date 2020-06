Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 18:24 Hits: 10

Former national security adviser John Bolton accused President Trump of lying while in office, according to a preview of an interview with ABC News set to air Sunday.In a promotional clip released by the network, A...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/503211-bolton-accuses-trump-of-lying-in-new-abc-interview