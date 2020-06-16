Schumer confident McGrath will win primary

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 19:51 Hits: 2

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer predicted Tuesday that Amy McGrath will win the Democratic primary in Kentucky to take on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“Amy McGrath is our candidate, she’s a strong candidate,” the New York Democrat told reporters. “She’s doing very well, and I believe that she’ll win her primary and I believe that she’ll give McConnell a run for his money.”

McGrath, a former fighter pilot who is backed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, faces a serious challenge from Charles Booker, a state representative who has seen an uptick in support and endorsements, most recently from former Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes. Grimesunsuccessfully challenged McConnell in 2014.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) have also endorsed Booker, along with the state’s two largest newspapers.

McGrath, however, holds a serious cash advantage over Booker as of early June, with $19 million in cash on hand while Booker has close to $300,000.

A super PAC with close ties to McConnell has already reserved $10.8 million in television ads.

Kentucky will hold its Democratic primary for Senate on June 23.



Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/06/16/schumer-mcgrath-will-win-primary-323189