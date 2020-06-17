GOP reform bill to require disclosure on use of force, encourage chokehold bans

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 01:08 Hits: 1

The Senate GOP police reform bill will require more disclosure about the use of force, require reporting on no-knock warrants and provide incentives for chokehold bans, according to two sources and a copy of the bill text obtained by POLITICO.

The bill, set to be introduced Wednesday by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), comes as the country faces a reckoning over police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that he plans to hold an initial procedural vote on the measure, but timing remains uncertain.

The proposal is likely to draw criticism from Democrats for not going far enough.The House is expected to vote as soon as next week on a sweeping Democratic police reform bill. Members of both parties are hoping to get a bill to the president's desk before the July 4 recess, but so far Democrats and Republicans are giving little indication of being close to a deal.

The GOP bill would create new reporting requirements on the use of deadly force by officers and reduce federal funding for state and local departments that fail to comply. In addition, the legislation requires that state and local governments with certain funding submit reports on no knock-warrants to the Justice Department. It would also limit eligibility for funding if a law enforcement agency does not have a policy that prohibits the use of chokeholds "except when deadly force is authorized."

The measure also provides grants for the purchase of body cameras and development of policies and procedures related to their use. In addition, it increases penalties for false police reports and creates a Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys. That bipartisan measure would provide a report on conditions that affect African American men, such as education, health care and the criminal justice system. Another commission would review the criminal justice system entirely.

The GOP bill also makes lynching a federal crime. While the House passed a widely backed anti-lynching bill in February, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) recently called for changes to the legislation to ensure that lynching charges don't cover minor injuries. Paul's objections resulted in a heated exchange on the Senate floor earlier this month with Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

In addition, the bill would include another bipartisan proposal that would make it a crime for a federal law enforcement official to engage in a sexual act with an individual in his or her custody or “while acting under color of law.”

The GOP bill comes after Democrats unveiled their own sweeping measure that would ban chokeholds, limit qualified immunity for police officers and stop no-knock warrants in federal drug cases.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) declined to comment earlier Tuesday on the forthcoming bill, saying he had not yet seen its language.



Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/06/16/gop-police-reform-bill-force-chokehold-324702