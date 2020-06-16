The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Coronavirus Special Report: Unpacking COVID-19’s rise, fall and rise

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 3

In tonight’s episode, we delve into health care policy. The White House is saying that the media is creating a false narrative of a second wave of coronavirus infections. Public health officials disagree.

Meanwhile, there is some good news regarding treatment. Plus, an update on “Operation Warp Speed,” and finally, the undue burden of the coronavirus on the mental health of African Americans.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: Unpacking COVID-19’s rise, fall and rise appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-unpacking-covid-19s-rise-fall-and-rise/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version