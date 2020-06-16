Coronavirus Special Report: Unpacking COVID-19’s rise, fall and rise

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020

In tonight’s episode, we delve into health care policy. The White House is saying that the media is creating a false narrative of a second wave of coronavirus infections. Public health officials disagree.

Meanwhile, there is some good news regarding treatment. Plus, an update on “Operation Warp Speed,” and finally, the undue burden of the coronavirus on the mental health of African Americans.

