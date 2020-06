Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 02:46 Hits: 11

An Oklahoma judge rejected a lawsuit seeking to block President Trump's rally in Tulsa this Saturday unless it enforces social distancing and other health measures.The move paves the way for Trump to hold his rally...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/503099-judge-denies-request-to-stop-trump-rally-due-to-coronavirus-concerns