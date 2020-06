Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 16:42 Hits: 0

Los Angeles County officials on Monday walked back a ruling of suicideĀ in the hanging death of Robert Fuller after challenges from family.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/502955-la-coroner-walks-back-suicide-ruling-in-hanging-death-of-robert-fuller