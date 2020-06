Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 16:17 Hits: 2

A new bill introduced on Tuesday by Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) would prevent President Trump's reelection campaign from issuing liability waivers protecting it from lawsuits should supporters attend a rally and contract the coronavirus.Pocan, a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/502947-house-democrat-introduces-bill-to-prevent-trump-campaign-from-requiring-covid