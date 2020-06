Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 19:11 Hits: 5

AUSTINĀ - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Tuesday urged people to stay home as the state registered the highest number of new hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, marking the fifth consecutive day of rising hospitalizati...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/503005-texas-hits-new-high-for-coronavirus-cases-hospitalizations