Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 15:02 Hits: 9

House Democratic leaders are racing ahead with legislation to grant statehood to Washington, D.C., scheduling a June 26 vote on the historic — and highly controversial — bill, which will arrive amid the heightened calls for black empowerment that...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/502922-house-democrats-to-vote-next-week-on-dc-statehood