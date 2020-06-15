Coronavirus Special Report: FDA reverses on drug Trump touted

Articles

Published on Monday, 15 June 2020

In today’s episode, we examine the Food and Drug Administration’s move to withdraw emergency approval for hydroxychloroquine. We also take a sobering look at new statistics that show the rate of hunger and housing insecurity is nearly twice as high among African Americans than whites.

