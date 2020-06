Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 20:17 Hits: 7

President Trump said the White House would "live" with the Supreme Court's ruling earlier on Monday that gay and transgender employees are protected by civil rights laws against employer discrimination.The Trump ad...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/502812-trump-says-we-live-with-scotus-decision-on-lgbtq-worker-rights