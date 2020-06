Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 20:22 Hits: 6

President Trump on Monday said it was "totally inappropriate" for former national security adviser John Bolton to write a memoir about his work in the White House and claimed the book contains "highly classifie...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/502809-trump-calls-it-inappropriate-for-bolton-to-write-book