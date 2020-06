Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 17:17 Hits: 3

Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) announced Monday that he and his family had tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the eighth member of Congress to have a confirmed or presumed case of the disease.Rice said in a Facebook post that he, his wife and son...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/502768-house-gop-lawmaker-tests-positive-for-covid-19