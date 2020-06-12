Marijuana: A substance at the intersection of race, politics, and culture

Articles

Millions of Americans have used marijuana at some point in their lives, yet it remains a substance shrouded by myth and misinformation. Over the past several decades, marijuana has become a remarkable social, economic, and political force, with a surprising range of advocates and opponents.

In his new book, “Marijuana: A Short History,” Brookings Senior Fellow John Hudak explores the racial, social, and cultural history of cannabis and how the issue has transformed from taboo to mainstream. Why has public policy on marijuana changed and what does that mean for its future place in society? With a focus on politics, media, racial justice, government, and education, Hudak provides important answers about this country’s relationship with marijuana.

On June 23, Governance Studies at Brookings will host a webinar conversation with Hudak, Politico reporter Natalie Fertig, and Budding Solutions founder and CEO Shanita Penny to discuss the tumultuous history of marijuana and how it has emerged from the shadows of counterculture and illegality.

