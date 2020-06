Articles

Category: U.S. Politics
Monday, 15 June 2020

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled 6-3 in a landmark decision that gay and transgender employees are protected by civil rights laws against employer discrimination.A set of cases that came before the court had asked...

