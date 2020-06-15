The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Appropriators face busy summer following COVID-19 delays

The annual appropriations process is starting later than normal this year due to coronavirus-related delays.

CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Jennifer Shutt discuss what could trip up lawmakers as they begin debate on nearly $1.4 trillion in spending.

