The annual appropriations process is starting later than normal this year due to coronavirus-related delays.
CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Jennifer Shutt discuss what could trip up lawmakers as they begin debate on nearly $1.4 trillion in spending.
The post Appropriators face busy summer following COVID-19 delays appeared first on Roll Call.
