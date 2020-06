Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 15 June 2020

Top House Democratic leaders endorsed Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Elliot Engel (D-N.Y.) in his reelection bid after primary challenger Jamaal Bowman picked up a slew of endorsements from the party’s progressive wing.House Majority Whip...

