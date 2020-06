Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 12:45 Hits: 2

Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) on Sunday compared Chicago's largest police union to the Ku Klux Klan, claiming that it is "the most rabid, racist body of criminal lawlessness" by police in the United States. “The number one cause that prevents police...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/502709-bobby-rush-likens-chicago-police-union-to-kkk-racist-body-of-criminal