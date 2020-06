Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 03:09 Hits: 10

A San Francisco woman has issued an apology after a video showed her confronting a Filipino man about a "Black Lives Matter" message he was writing in chalk on his own property.Lisa Alexander, the founder of a skin...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/502699-woman-apologizes-after-confronting-neighbor-for-stenciling