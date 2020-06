Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 14:33 Hits: 2

As much as President Donald Trump enjoys talking about winning and winners, the Confederate generals he vows will not have their names removed from U.S. military bases were not only on the losing...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/W_LypfXxHZg/